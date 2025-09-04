Buckabear Wildfire Burns 160 Acres, 40% Contained

The Buckabear Wildfire in West Milford Township has burned more than 160 acres and is currently 40% contained as of late Wednesday (September 3). The fire is located near the Clinton Reservoir in Passaic County and is being battled by nearly three dozen firefighters on the rocky terrain of the Newark Watershed. The area has experienced extremely dry conditions this year, contributing to the wildfire's rapid spread.

According to the Sparta Independent, New Jersey has faced a significant increase in wildfires due to dry conditions and a prolonged warm season attributed to climate change. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is actively involved in combating the blaze, employing techniques such as backburning and creating fire lines to prevent further spread.

The fire service has urged residents to avoid using open flames and to take precautions to prevent additional wildfires. While no evacuation orders have been issued, air quality alerts have been announced in both New Jersey and New York.

The cause of the Buckabear Wildfire is currently under investigation. As firefighters continue to work towards full containment, the community remains on high alert, with support from various local and state agencies.