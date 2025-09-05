Crews Advance in Containing Buckabear Wildfire

Fire crews are making significant progress in containing the Buckabear Wildfire near the Clinton Reservoir in West Milford Township. The wildfire, which has scorched over 185 acres, is now 60 percent contained. The fire began in an area frequented by hikers and hunters, but local officials and the state Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have assured the public that there is no threat to safety.

The fire has been challenging to manage due to the lack of rainfall in Passaic County, with the area experiencing a dry spell for the past two weeks. Despite these conditions, the efforts of the fire crews have been effective in slowing the fire's spread. The nearly inch and a half of rain that fell in the area on Thursday (September 4) evening may bring a wave of relief to firefighters.