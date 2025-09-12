NJ ANCHOR Payment Deadline Approaches Monday

New Jersey residents have until Monday (September 15) to update their banking information or mailing address for the ANCHOR tax rebate program. According to the New Jersey Department of the Treasury, this new filing and validation system aims to expedite the process, allowing residents to receive their rebate checks sooner. Payments will start being mailed on Monday, with most residents expected to receive their rebates approximately 90 days after filing their applications.

Most eligible residents had their applications automatically filed by the state after receiving a confirmation letter in mid-August. However, those who need to make changes to their banking information or mailing address must file their own application by Monday. Residents who did not receive a confirmation letter but believe they are eligible have until October 31 to file their application.

The ANCHOR program provides property tax relief to New Jersey residents who own or rent property as their main home and meet specific income limits. Homeowners can receive rebates ranging from $450 to $1,750, while renters can receive up to $700, depending on income. Senior residents collecting Social Security disability benefits can apply using the combined PAS-1 application, which allows them to claim benefits from Senior Freeze, ANCHOR, and the new Stay NJ Program.

Residents filing their own applications must provide their Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, birth year, and 2024 property tax details, including County/Municipality Code, Block/Lot/Qualifier, and tax amounts. Online filers can choose between receiving a check or direct deposit, while those filing by paper will receive a paper check.