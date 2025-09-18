Rabies Testing After Bear Euthanized for Biting Woman

A 90-year-old woman is recovering after being bitten by a black bear in Vernon on Tuesday (September 16). The bear, weighing 175 pounds, was first seen behaving erratically along Route 94 before entering a Dollar General store, where it bit the woman on the leg. According to the New Jersey Department of Fish & Wildlife, the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Earlier in the day, police had used rubber pellets to scare the bear away from Route 94. However, the bear returned and reportedly attacked a dog and chased two employees before entering the store. Officers euthanized the bear on a nearby property following New Jersey Fish and Wildlife's criteria for category 1 bears.

The bear's remains have been collected for rabies testing, with results expected in three to five days. The incident highlights concerns about bears being attracted to populated areas due to open dumpsters, as noted by a local resident who helped guide the bear out of the store. The Vernon Township Police Department continues to monitor the situation, urging residents to secure trash to prevent similar incidents.