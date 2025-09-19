Missing Vernon Dog Rocco Found Safe

Residents of Vernon are celebrating the safe return of Rocco, a ten-year-old French bulldog who had been missing for several weeks. Rocco went missing in August after running away from his dog walker. The search for Rocco quickly became a community effort, with friends, neighbors, and even strangers joining forces to bring him home.

A key player in the search was the nonprofit organization "Hound Hunters Of New Jersey." Volunteers from the organization, along with local residents, distributed posters, flew drones, and searched the woods on ATVs. Their efforts paid off when Rocco was finally found, ten pounds lighter but otherwise unharmed. He was lured into a cage with a cheeseburger and safely returned to his family.

The successful search for Rocco highlights the power of community and collaboration in times of need. The residents of Vernon and the dedicated volunteers of Hound Hunters Of New Jersey worked tirelessly to ensure Rocco's safe return, demonstrating the strength and compassion of the community.