NJ Surpasses 250,000 Electric Vehicle Registrations

New Jersey has reached a significant milestone in its push for clean transportation, with over 250,000 electric vehicles (EVs) now registered in the state. Governor Phil Murphy announced the achievement during Climate Week, highlighting a 15 percent increase in EV registrations since December 2024. This surge reflects growing consumer confidence in the reliability of electric vehicles and the expansion of charging infrastructure across the state.

According to official reports, New Jersey now boasts more than 254,444 EVs registered with the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. The state has implemented some of the nation's strongest policies to incentivize the adoption of electric vehicles, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. Governor Murphy emphasized that these efforts are transforming electric vehicles from a futuristic concept into a practical choice for drivers.

New Jersey's charging network includes over 1,700 fast charging ports and 3,300 Level 2 charging ports, with several hundred new ones added annually. The Murphy Administration's policies continue to encourage the transition to electric vehicles, aiming to create a healthier market with more consumer choices and job opportunities.

The state's commitment to expanding its EV infrastructure and incentivizing purchases has positioned it as a leader in the transition to a zero-emission future. Governor Murphy noted that the steps taken today will have long-lasting impacts on air quality and climate, benefiting future generations.