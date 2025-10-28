New Jersey Marks 13th Anniversary of Superstorm Sandy

Officials in New Jersey are commemorating the 13th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, which struck the state's shore on October 29, 2012. The storm caused widespread flooding and damage to homes, businesses, boardwalks, and beaches, leading to numerous deaths across the state. Earlier this year, New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone secured financial relief for hundreds of Sandy survivors. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) agreed to waive the recoupment of federal disaster assistance for eligible survivors, providing up to $27,000 in relief to low- and moderate-income households. This decision came after years of advocacy by Pallone, who has consistently pushed for disaster recovery solutions and accountability at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The financial relief is a significant step for many New Jersey residents still dealing with the storm's aftermath. According to Pallone's office, more than 900 households owed over $31 million in clawbacks. The relief will benefit those who faced foreclosure, bankruptcy, or lost loved ones after receiving disaster aid.

Superstorm Sandy, which made landfall near Atlantic City, was one of the most expensive tropical cyclones in U.S. history. The National Hurricane Center reported that the storm's surge caused significant damage, contributing to its estimated economic impact of up to $210 billion, according to AccuWeather.

Despite the relief efforts, many residents, like Toms River's Matt Rusinski, continue to face financial challenges due to recoupment demands. Rusinski, who rebuilt his home with aid from various programs, was later asked to repay funds due to a duplication of benefits. Congressman Pallone, along with other New Jersey representatives, is working on legislation to waive such repayments for affected homeowners.