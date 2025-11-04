NJ AG Warns of SNAP Scams Amid Assistance Confusion

New Jersey's Attorney General, Matthew Platkin, has issued a warning to residents about potential scams targeting recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) amid the ongoing government shutdown. More than 800,000 New Jerseyans rely on SNAP benefits, and the current political debate has led to confusion and fear about the program's future.

Scammers are reportedly impersonating SNAP representatives or other agencies, contacting recipients by phone or text to ask for Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card numbers and PINs. They claim to help unblock cards or verify eligibility, but their goal is to steal benefits and personal information. According to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, no government agency will ask for private information through unsolicited calls or texts, and SNAP assistance is always free.

Governor Phil Murphy emphasized the importance of using trusted resources, such as nj211.org/njsnap, to access accurate information and assistance. The Division of Consumer Affairs also provided tips to help residents recognize and avoid scams.

Attorney General Platkin stated, "Scammers know that people are most vulnerable during times of fear and uncertainty." He urged residents to remain vigilant and protect their personal information.