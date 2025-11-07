Airlines Cut Flights at Newark Amid Controller Shortage

Major airlines, including United Airlines, are reducing flights at Newark Liberty International Airport by ten percent starting today due to a shortage of air traffic controllers during the ongoing government shutdown. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) initiated this measure to maintain safety as the shutdown, now the longest in history, continues to impact operations.

According to NBC Chicago, United Airlines has already canceled a dozen flights at Newark today, with about 40 daily cancellations expected to follow. Despite the reductions, United has assured that international flights will remain unaffected. The airline plans to keep passengers informed through their app, website, and notifications, offering rebooking options and refunds, even for non-refundable tickets.

The FAA's plan involves a gradual increase in flight reductions, starting at four percent and reaching ten percent by next week. Fox News reports that the FAA aims to alleviate the strain on unpaid air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents, who have been working without pay since the shutdown began.

The impact of these reductions is significant, with over 620 flights canceled on Friday alone. As reported by Reuters, airlines are scrambling to adjust schedules to comply with FAA orders, and the situation is expected to continue until the government reopens and staffing levels stabilize.