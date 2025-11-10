NJ Continues SNAP Benefits Amid USDA Directive

New Jersey is issuing full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits despite a directive from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to reverse such payments. The USDA's demand follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision that temporarily blocked a lower court's order for full funding during the ongoing government shutdown.

New Jersey Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced that the state is ready to distribute SNAP benefits as soon as federal funds are released. According to Adelman, "We are on standby and eager to help end this nightmare for the families we serve."

The Trump Administration, which is appealing the lower court ruling, has warned states that issuing full benefits could result in penalties. The administration claims the payments are "unauthorized" due to the Supreme Court's stay. Despite this, several states, including New Jersey, have already issued full benefits to recipients, with others planning to follow suit.

The legal battle has created uncertainty for the 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP benefits. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued an order pausing the requirement for full payments until further court decisions.

As the situation unfolds, states like New Jersey continue to push for full benefits, emphasizing the critical need for food assistance during the shutdown. Democratic Governor Maura Healey of Massachusetts stated that if President Trump attempts to reclaim the funds, "we will see him in court," highlighting the ongoing tension between state and federal authorities.