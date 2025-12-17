NJ Acts to Map and Fix Dangerous Abandoned Mines

New Jersey is taking steps to address the dangers posed by abandoned mines following the sinkholes that disrupted Interstate 80 earlier this year. The New Jersey General Assembly has approved a bipartisan bill that aims to identify and map abandoned mines that threaten highways, infrastructure, and private property. The bill, A6069, directs the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) to prioritize remediation of high-risk sites.

The legislation, sponsored by Assemblywoman Aura Dunn and Assembly Whip Clinton Calabrese, proposes the creation of the "Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program Fund" to finance these efforts. The fund will draw from federal, state, and private sources, ensuring that remediation work is performed at no cost to private landowners. According to NJ.com, the bill has passed the Assembly Transportation Committee and now moves to the Assembly State and Local Government Committee.

The urgency of this initiative stems from the sinkholes that appeared between December 2024 and March 2025, which forced the closure of I-80 in Wharton. These sinkholes, caused by a network of abandoned iron mines from the 19th century, led to significant disruptions, affecting traffic, emergency response times, and local businesses. The highway was fully reopened in June after extensive repairs costing over $30 million.

Assemblywoman Dunn emphasized the importance of this legislation, stating, "This is not a partisan issue. It is a public safety issue, an economic stability issue, and a responsible-governance issue." The bill also highlights the need for a safe and reliable transportation system, free from preventable failures.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has identified nearly 600 abandoned mines across the state, primarily in Morris, Sussex, Passaic, and Warren counties. The legislation seeks to prevent future incidents and ensure the safety and stability of New Jersey's infrastructure.