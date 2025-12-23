NJ Lawmakers Approve Phone Ban in K-12 Schools

New Jersey lawmakers have passed a bill that mandates K-12 public schools to adopt strict cellphone restrictions, aiming to enhance the learning environment by reducing distractions. The legislation, passed on Monday (December 21), requires the New Jersey Department of Education to develop guidelines for limiting the use of internet-enabled devices during school hours. Governor Phil Murphy, who has expressed support for the bill, is expected to sign it into law before leaving office on January 20.

The bill, known as S3695, received broad bipartisan support, passing 63-3 in the state Assembly and unanimously in the state Senate. While many of New Jersey’s approximately 600 public school districts already have some form of cellphone restriction, the new legislation seeks to standardize these policies across the state. According to NJ.com, the guidelines will allow exceptions for instructional purposes and student health needs.

Assemblywoman Rosy Bagolie, one of the bill’s sponsors, emphasized the importance of keeping students engaged in learning, stating, "While internet-enabled devices such as smartphones and tablets can be useful tools, the rise of social media has unfortunately caused significant harm to our learning environments." The bill is part of a broader national trend, with nearly half of the states now having restrictions on students' use of phones during classroom instruction.

The new rules will take effect in the 2026-2027 school year, following the release of guidelines by the state education commissioner within 90 days of the bill's signing. Schools will have the option to implement storage solutions such as lockers or locked pouches for devices during the school day, as reported by the New Jersey Monitor.