Winter Storm to Hit Northern NJ with Snow and Ice

A winter storm is set to impact Northern New Jersey, bringing mixed precipitation, including snow and ice, to the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex County, effective from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday (December 23). The advisory also covers Carbon and Monroe Counties in Pennsylvania.

The fast-moving clipper system is expected to bring one to four inches of snow and a light glaze of ice, primarily affecting areas along and north of I-78. According to NJ.com, the snow is expected to start after midnight on Monday, with the potential for slippery road conditions during the Tuesday morning commute. As temperatures rise above freezing by midday Tuesday, the snow will transition to rain across most of the state.

Residents are advised to plan for hazardous road conditions and to exercise caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511. The weather service warns that icy conditions are possible on untreated surfaces, particularly during the morning commute.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s by Tuesday afternoon, with any remaining precipitation tapering off by early evening. A warm front will bring warmer temperatures later in the week, with highs reaching the 50s to near 60 degrees by Friday. However, another system could bring additional rain chances over the weekend.