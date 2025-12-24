Winter Storm Watch Issued for Tri-State Area

A winter storm watch has been issued for the Tri-State area, including parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York. The National Weather Service forecasts significant snowfall and icy conditions starting Friday (December 26) and continuing into Saturday (December 27).

Northern New Jersey is expected to receive between four and eight inches of snow, with some areas experiencing a mix of sleet and freezing rain. The storm could disrupt holiday travel, with hazardous road conditions likely across the region.

The National Weather Service warns of potential travel disruptions starting Friday afternoon, with the heaviest snowfall expected Friday night. NJ.com reports that northeastern New Jersey could see up to eight inches of snow, while southern areas may experience one to three inches before changing to sleet.

As the storm progresses, temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s, with precipitation tapering off by early Saturday. However, another system could bring additional rain over the weekend. Residents are advised to stay informed about road conditions and exercise caution while traveling. For the latest updates, visit the National Weather Service website.