NJ Launches Task Force to Tackle Chronic School Absenteeism

New Jersey has established a Chronic Absenteeism Task Force to address the persistent issue of students missing school. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% or more of the school year. In the 2023-2024 school year, the state's absenteeism rate was nearly 15%, down from 18% in 2021-2022, but still higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The task force, created through a law signed by Governor Phil Murphy, will investigate the causes of absenteeism, including illness, bullying, and lack of parental guidance. The task force will also recommend solutions to improve attendance. According to New Jersey Monitor, chronic absenteeism is especially prevalent in kindergarten, pre-K, and high school.

The task force, composed of 18 members including education professionals and parent advocates, will conduct a root cause analysis and compare current absenteeism rates with pre-pandemic data. It will also examine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on student engagement and identify national best practices for improving attendance.

The task force is expected to submit its findings and legislative proposals within six months. Senator Shirley K. Turner, a sponsor of the bill, emphasized the importance of addressing absenteeism to improve student achievement and educational equity.