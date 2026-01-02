Tolls Rise 3% on New Jersey Turnpike and Parkway

As of January 1, tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway have increased by three percent. This marks the fifth consecutive annual increase since 2020, as part of a plan to cover operational, maintenance, and improvement costs for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority. The authority expects the toll hike to generate an additional $90 million in revenue for the year, contributing to its $2.8 billion budget for 2026.

The average toll on the Turnpike has risen by 16 cents, while tolls at Garden State Parkway barrier plazas have increased by 8 cents. Most entry and exit points on the Parkway will see a 3-cent rise. The toll hike will also help address rising costs for state police services, utilities, and employee compensation.

The National Motorists Association has urged Governor Phil Murphy to veto the increase, suggesting that Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill should review the necessity of the toll hike when she takes office later this month. Steve Carrellas, the association's state policy director, expressed concerns about the impact of the toll increase, stating, "Combined with rising prices and inflation, the 2026 toll increase is too much for people to afford."

The toll increase is part of an indexing process that allows for automatic annual increases. The authority uses this process to fund its capital budget, which includes major projects like the proposed Turnpike widening between Interchange 1 in Pennsville and Interchange 4 in Mount Laurel.

Governor-elect Sherrill, who campaigned on affordability and transparency, is expected to review the toll increase policy once she takes office. The National Motorists Association hopes she will address concerns about the transparency of the toll-setting process.