Murphy to Sign NJ Classroom Phone Ban Legislation

Governor Phil Murphy is set to sign a new law today (January 8) that will enforce a ban on cell phones in classrooms across New Jersey. This legislation mandates that all K-12 public schools develop policies to restrict student use of internet-enabled devices during school hours. The New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) will create guidelines to assist districts in crafting their own policies, with the law taking effect in the 2026-2027 school year.

The bill, known as S3695, received broad bipartisan support, passing 63-3 in the state Assembly and unanimously in the state Senate. While many New Jersey school districts already have some form of cellphone restriction, this law seeks to standardize policies statewide. Exceptions will be allowed for instructional purposes and student health needs.

Governor Murphy has been a strong advocate for the "bell-to-bell" policy, which would require cell phones to be stored by school staff during school hours and returned at the end of the day. "In recent years, we’ve begun to truly understand the threat that cell phones and access to social media pose to our children’s education," Murphy stated in a press release.

The legislation is part of a broader national trend, with nearly half of the states now having restrictions on students' use of phones during classroom instruction. The New Jersey School Boards Association (NJSBA) advises districts to prepare for the new rules by assessing how cell phones integrate with their current safety and security plans, as noted by NJSBA.

The policy aims to enhance the learning environment by reducing distractions and addressing youth mental health concerns linked to excessive smartphone usage. Schools will have the option to implement storage solutions such as lockers or locked pouches for devices during the school day.