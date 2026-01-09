NJ Colleges Get $244M for Campus Upgrades and Safety

New Jersey universities and colleges are set to receive $244.4 million in state funding for campus infrastructure upgrades and safety improvements. The New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education announced the awards on Thursday (January 8). This funding will support 92 projects across 23 institutions, addressing deferred maintenance and enhancing learning environments.

The funds come from two state-backed revolving bond programs: the Higher Education Capital Improvement Fund and the Higher Education Facilities Trust Fund. Of the total, $108.9 million will fund 41 projects, while $135.5 million will support 53 projects. The funding is contingent on the issuance of bonds.

Governor Phil Murphy emphasized the importance of this investment, stating, "New Jersey colleges and universities are engines of innovation and excellence, and this investment ensures they have the infrastructure to support their mission." The projects will include structural repairs, upgrades to fire alarm systems, installation of emergency generators, and improvements to building accessibility to meet ADA standards. Additionally, outdated HVAC systems, boilers, and chillers will be replaced to improve energy efficiency.

Acting Secretary of Higher Education Angela Bethea noted that the investment supports the long-term sustainability of the institutions. She stated, "State support for higher education capital needs plays a vital role in ensuring the long-term financial health and sustainability of our institutions."

The funding builds on previous investments, including nearly $400 million awarded in 2023 for 54 capital projects. Legislative leaders, including Senate President Nick Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, praised the awards, highlighting the importance of maintaining competitive and safe learning environments for students.