Sussex County Launches Veterans Donation Drive

Sussex County has launched a Veterans Drive to collect essential items for veterans in need. The drive, organized by the Sussex County Divisions of Health and Senior Services and the Medical Reserve Corps, aims to show appreciation for those who have served the country by gathering donations of necessary goods.

Top priority items for the drive include combs, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, shaving cream, body wash for both men and women, shampoo, deodorant, wipes, blankets, twin sheets, towels, washcloths, socks, and underwear. Additionally, the drive accepts all-occasion greeting cards, Dollar General Store gift cards, Forever postage stamps, handkerchiefs, healthy snacks, lightbulbs (60 watts, nightlight size), lip balm, Vaseline, microwavable and non-perishable foods, pens, writing pads, pillows, tees, and tissues.

Donations can be made at two locations: the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services at 1 Spring Street in Newton, and the Sussex County Division of Health Office of Public Health Nursing at 201 Wheatsworth Road in Hamburg. The drive provides an opportunity for community members to support veterans by contributing items that can make a significant difference in their daily lives.