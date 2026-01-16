NJ Releases School Phone Ban Guidelines

New Jersey's Department of Education has released guidelines to help local school districts implement a new policy banning cell phones during school hours. This follows legislation signed by Governor Phil Murphy, requiring all K-12 schools to adopt a bell-to-bell phone ban starting in the 2026-2027 school year.

The new guidelines provide strategies for implementing the ban, including options for phone storage such as locked pouches, lockers, and student-controlled storage. Each district has the flexibility to create its own policy, but it must align with the statewide guidelines. The goal is to reduce distractions and improve student focus and mental health.

Governor Murphy emphasized the positive impact of phone-free policies, noting that they help students become more engaged and less anxious. "By getting rid of needless distractions, we are fundamentally changing our schools’ learning environments," he said.

Research supports the idea that limiting phone use can improve academic performance and reduce mental health risks. The legislation has received broad support from educators and lawmakers, who believe it will create more productive learning environments.

The Department of Education's guidelines will serve as a roadmap for districts, outlining best practices for secure storage, staff training, and equitable enforcement. The policy aims to ensure that every classroom is a place for learning and connection.