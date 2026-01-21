NJ Law: No Plastic Utensils in Orders Unless Requested

Starting next year, New Jersey residents ordering takeout will need to request plastic utensils if they want them. Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill into law that prohibits restaurants, food trucks, hospitals, schools, and arenas from automatically including single-use utensils, chopsticks, and condiments in orders unless specifically requested by the customer. This measure, known as the "Skip the Stuff" bill, aims to reduce plastic waste in the state.

The law will take effect on August 1, 2026, and applies to online ordering sites and apps as well. Full-service restaurants with seating for ten or more must provide reusable utensils for dine-in customers. The legislation is part of a broader effort to tackle plastic pollution, following previous bans on single-use plastic bags and straws in New Jersey.

According to New Jersey Monitor, the bill passed narrowly in the Senate with a 21-15 vote and in the Assembly with a 43-24 vote. Violators of the law will first receive a warning, followed by fines starting at $100 for a second offense and increasing to $250 for subsequent violations. Funds from these fines will support litter pickup, recycling grants, and graffiti removal.

While some lawmakers express concerns about potential inconveniences for businesses and consumers, environmental groups like Oceana applaud the legislation as a significant step in reducing plastic waste. They emphasize the importance of policies that limit single-use plastics and promote reusable alternatives.