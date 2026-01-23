Newark Airport Faces Weekend Flight Disruptions Due to Strong Winds

Newark Liberty International Airport is experiencing significant flight delays on Friday (January 23), with more disruptions expected throughout the weekend as strong winds impact the New York metropolitan area.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates Newark Liberty Airport, is advising travelers with flights scheduled for Sunday or Monday to check their flight status regularly and allow extra time if their flights haven't been canceled.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration's daily air traffic report, strong winds could slow flights at all three major New York-area airports—Newark Liberty (EWR), John F. Kennedy (JFK), and LaGuardia (LGA)—as well as airports in Boston and Philadelphia.

The Port Authority has implemented severe weather protocols that recommend flight cancellations at least 24 hours ahead of expected storms. This advance notice gives airlines and other airports time to adjust their schedules and operations, potentially reducing the number of passengers stranded at terminals.

This disruption comes just days after a previous weather system affected the region. Earlier this week, a snowstorm caused hundreds of cancellations at New York-area airports, according to travel reports.

The FAA emphasizes that travelers should always check directly with their air carriers for flight-specific delay information, as conditions can change rapidly. The agency provides real-time air traffic operations information through its website fly.faa.gov and Twitter account @FAANews.

Weather-related flight disruptions are also affecting other major U.S. hubs today, with low clouds potentially causing delays in Atlanta, Houston, San Francisco, and Seattle, while snow showers are possible in Detroit and Chicago.