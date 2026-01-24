Governor Sherrill Declares State of Emergency for New Jersey

Governor Mikie Sherrill has declared a state of emergency for all 21 counties in New Jersey, effective from 5 p.m. on Saturday (January 24). The declaration comes in anticipation of a significant winter storm expected to hit the state, which Sherrill described as the most severe in nearly a decade.

During a press conference held in Ewing, Sherrill urged residents to stay off the roads to allow snow plows and emergency personnel to work safely. "This is a good weekend to stay in, watch some football, play a board game with your kids, but please stay off the roads Sunday," she advised.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation will implement commercial vehicle restrictions starting at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, affecting major highways, including Interstates 76, 78, 80, 195, 280, 287, 295, and 676, as well as Route 440. Nearly 4,000 pieces of equipment will be deployed for snow removal, and NJ Transit is expected to issue service recommendations.

Burlington County, the largest by land area in New Jersey, has already begun pre-treating roadways with salt and brine. Deputy Director of the Burlington County Board of Commissioners, Allison Eckel, stated, "We have more than 5,000 tons of salt on hand," but emphasized the need for residents to stay off the roads to allow crews to work efficiently.

Residents are preparing for the storm by stocking up on essentials, with reports of hardware and grocery stores experiencing high demand for supplies like ice melt and salt. State officials have advised residents who lose power during the storm to call 211 for warming center locations or visit the state's website for additional resources.