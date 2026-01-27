NJ Transit Resumes Most Services Tuesday, Trains on Limited Schedule

New Jersey Transit will return to regular service for most of its commuter options on Tuesday (January 28), with trains being the only exception following the weekend's winter storm.

According to NJ Transit's official alerts, rail service will operate on a "Severe Weather - Level 2" schedule on Tuesday, while buses, light rail, the Atlantic City rail line, and Access Link paratransit services will all resume normal weekday schedules.

The transit agency had previously suspended services on Sunday as a major winter storm moved through the region. In a press release issued before the storm, NJ Transit announced that "bus, light rail and Access Link services will be temporarily suspended systemwide at the start of the service day at 4 a.m. Sunday, January 25," with rail service continuing until 2 p.m. that day before also being suspended.

As of Monday night, all of NJ Transit's light rail systems had resumed operations, though the Hudson-Bergen line was reporting delays of approximately 30 minutes. Additionally, the River Line service remains suspended in both directions between the Waterfront Entertainment Center and Walter Rand Transportation Center due to vehicles stuck on tracks near Camden.

Passengers planning to use NJ Transit trains on Tuesday should check the agency's website for specific impacts to their routes before traveling. The transit agency continues to monitor conditions and make adjustments as needed.

NJ Transit is the nation's largest statewide public transportation system, providing more than 925,000 weekday trips across its network of bus routes, light rail lines, commuter rail lines, and paratransit service.