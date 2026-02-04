NJ Bills Would Allow Speed Cameras in School Zones, Reversing Ban

Two bills introduced in the New Jersey Legislature would permit the installation of speed cameras in school zones across the state, reversing New Jersey's long-standing ban on traffic cameras that has been in place since red light cameras were discontinued in 2014.

The proposed legislation, including Senate Bill No. 3218 and Assembly Bill No. 3836, would create a limited framework allowing automated enforcement specifically in school zones and for school bus violations.

The "School Zone Automated Speed Enforcement and Safety Act," sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton, would authorize municipalities and counties to install speed cameras in school zones after adopting a resolution at a public meeting and conducting traffic safety studies to demonstrate need.

Under the Senate bill, cameras could only issue tickets to vehicles traveling at least 10 mph over the posted limit, and enforcement would be limited to weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The first 60 days after installation would be a warning period with no fines issued.

The maximum fine would be capped at $75, with no motor vehicle points assessed. Courts would be required to offer payment plans or reduced fines for those demonstrating financial hardship.

A companion bill in the Assembly, sponsored by Assemblywoman Aura K. Dunn, focuses specifically on allowing municipalities to use school bus video footage to ticket drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses. Violators would face fines of $100 for first offenses and $250 for subsequent offenses.

Both bills include privacy protections, limiting what data can be collected and requiring regular purging of information. The Senate bill would direct all fine revenue to a "School Zone Safety Improvement Fund" to be used exclusively for pedestrian safety projects near schools.

Some residents have expressed concerns about the proposals. Comments on some news sites point to experiences in New York City, where cameras initially installed only in school zones during school hours were eventually expanded to operate 24/7 in more locations.

"This is how the cash grab starts," wrote one commenter. "First it's 'only in the school zones. Think about the kids.' Then: 'We may as well expand enforcement to accident-prone areas.'"

Others support the measures, arguing they're needed for safety in areas with high pedestrian traffic and histories of speeding violations.

If enacted, the Senate bill would expire after five years unless reauthorized by lawmakers, while the Assembly bill would take effect on the first day of the fourth month following enactment.