NJ Transit Launches Student Art Contest for America's 250th Birthday

New Jersey Transit is inviting high school students across the state to participate in a special art competition commemorating America's 250th birthday in 2026.

The statewide contest challenges students to design bus graphics that celebrate the nation's semiquincentennial while highlighting New Jersey's significant contributions to American history. The competition is being coordinated through high school History and Art departments throughout New Jersey.

Two winning designs will be selected—one representing North Jersey and another from South Jersey. The winning artwork will be prominently featured on NJ Transit buses traveling throughout the state during the anniversary year.

This initiative joins other commemorative efforts happening across the country as communities prepare for the July 4, 2026 milestone. In Monmouth County, a similar art competition is underway to highlight the county's role in the American Revolution, with separate categories for professional and non-professional artists.

The deadline for submissions to the NJ Transit competition is March 22, 2026, giving students approximately six weeks to develop and submit their designs.

Similar transit-themed art contests have proven successful in other regions. Ben Franklin Transit in Washington state has implemented an Art Bus program that showcases student artwork on public transportation vehicles.

For New Jersey students interested in participating, more information is available through their school's History and Art departments or directly from NJ Transit.