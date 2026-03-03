Two Big Snowstorms This Winter Not Enough to Avoid Drought Warnings

Despite two major snowstorms blanketing New Jersey this winter, the state remains under a drought warning. Up to two feet of snow fell in parts of the Garden State, but the snow's water content is insufficient to replenish low groundwater and reservoir levels. According to State Climatologist David Robinson, ten inches of snow typically melt into just one inch of water, which is not enough to address the ongoing drought conditions.

New Jersey has experienced below-average precipitation in 19 of the last 22 months since May 2024, leading to concerns about water supply. Reservoirs across the state, including the Oradell Reservoir, are significantly below normal capacity. Debra Vial, a spokeswoman for water utility Veolia, noted that the North Jersey reservoir system is at just 49% of capacity.

The drought warning, issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection in December, urges residents to conserve water. If conditions do not improve, New Jersey could face a drought emergency, which would impose mandatory water restrictions. Robinson emphasized the need for consistent, above-average precipitation in the coming months to avoid escalating the situation.

The recent snowstorms have not provided enough precipitation to alleviate the drought, as Robinson explained, "Presently, there is about a half month of precipitation locked up in the snowpack." The state requires a return to normal precipitation levels to replenish water supplies and prevent further drought-related issues.