NJ Awards $90K in Grants to Reduce Wildfire Risks

New Jersey is taking proactive steps to mitigate wildfire risks by awarding $90,000 in grants to 22 communities, particularly in the Pinelands region. This area experienced a significant wildfire last April, which burned over 15,000 acres. The grants, funded through the USDA Forest Service's Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant Program, aim to enhance community safety ahead of the spring wildfire season.

The allocated funds will support projects such as clearing firebreaks, thinning vegetation, educating communities, and reinforcing homes against potential fires. The Pinelands, which includes areas surrounding Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, faces high wildfire risks due to its combustible landscape.

NJ Spotlight News reports that the Department of Defense collaborates with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service to maintain 33 miles of fuel breaks in the region. Since 2020, the Pentagon has contributed nearly $1.7 million to support these efforts.

As New Jersey's wildfire season peaks in spring, these initiatives aim to reduce the threat of wildfires and protect communities from potential devastation.