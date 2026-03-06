NJ Lawmakers Consider Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent

New Jersey lawmakers are once again deliberating on whether to make daylight saving time permanent. Two companion bills in the Senate and Assembly aim to end the biannual clock change, opting instead for indefinite daylight saving time in the state. However, even if these bills pass and are signed into law, they cannot take effect until Congress approves states making daylight saving time permanent.

The push for permanent daylight saving time is not unique to New Jersey. According to Fox 29, Delaware has already passed similar legislation, but it is contingent on neighboring states like Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland enacting similar laws. Delaware's bill, signed in 2019, remains inactive as it awaits regional cooperation.

The debate over daylight saving time continues across the United States. Courier Post Online reports that 19 states have passed legislation or resolutions in favor of year-round daylight saving time. However, federal approval is still required to make this change permanent.

Despite the ongoing discussions, daylight saving time will start on Sunday, March 8, 2026, when clocks will "spring forward" an hour at 2 a.m. local time. CBS 8 highlights that while most states participate in the biannual clock change, Arizona and Hawaii remain exceptions, opting to stay on standard time year-round.

The push for permanent daylight saving time remains a topic of debate, with supporters arguing it provides more daylight for evening activities, while opponents cite safety concerns and the impact on circadian rhythms.