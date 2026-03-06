Sussex County to Host Veterans Appreciation Luncheon on April 22

Sussex County officials will host a Veterans Appreciation Luncheon next month to honor local veterans and connect them with community resources and services. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Farmstead Golf and Country Club, located at 88 Lawrence Road in Andover Township.

The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Senior Services is organizing the luncheon in partnership with Catholic Charities Veteran Services and the Sussex County Veterans Committee. According to a county announcement, the event will include presentations from various veterans organizations, informational tables, and giveaways.

Service providers will be available throughout the event to offer guidance and assistance on programs available to veterans and their families. Entertainment will also be provided during the luncheon.

Christine Florio, Administrator of the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, said officials "look forward to honoring the sacrifices Sussex County veterans have made for our country, and to share important information and services that are available."

Pre-registration is required by Thursday, April 17. Veterans interested in attending can contact the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555, ext. 1277, or by email at seniorservices@sussex.nj.us.