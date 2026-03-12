New Portal Bridge Being Used For First Time Today

The new North Portal Bridge in Newark, New Jersey, is officially in use for the first time today. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill will be on board the first ceremonial New Jersey Transit train to cross the bridge this afternoon. This bridge replaces a 116-year-old structure over the Hackensack River and serves as a crucial rail link between northern New Jersey and Manhattan.

The new bridge is expected to reduce delays and improve service for NJ Transit commuters. In recent weeks, NJ Transit service faced significant disruptions to allow for the transition from the old bridge to the new one. The bridge will begin revenue service on March 16, with train schedules returning to normal on the same day.

The construction of the $2.3 billion Portal North Bridge is part of the broader Gateway Program aimed at improving the Northeast Corridor's infrastructure. The old bridge was notorious for causing delays due to frequent malfunctions. According to NJ.com, the bridge's opening marks a significant step in enhancing reliability and capacity in the region.

During the transition, NJ Transit cut 178 trains from its schedule, and Amtrak also experienced service reductions. Commuters faced challenges as trains were diverted to Hoboken instead of New York, with alternative transportation options provided. ROI-NJ reported that the cutover process involved transferring one track from the old bridge to the new one, with a second cutover planned for October.

Officials expect the new bridge to provide a more reliable and resilient commute for generations to come.