NJ Launches Annual Road Repair Effort

New Jersey has kicked off its annual road repair initiative, focusing on fixing the damage caused by the harsh winter. Starting today (March 16), repair crews will be a common sight across the Garden State as they work to mend roads, especially state highways, which fall under the state's jurisdiction. According to News 12, state transportation officials expect to repair more roads this year compared to last year.

Potholes, a common result of winter weather, are formed when water seeps into pavement cracks, freezes, and then thaws, causing the pavement to weaken and break. The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) has been actively repairing potholes since December 1, 2025, with about 64,500 potholes fixed so far, compared to 53,000 during the same period last year. Steve Schapiro, a spokesperson for NJDOT, stated that the department expects to repair even more potholes this spring.

Drivers are encouraged to report potholes on state highways to the NJDOT via their online form or by calling 1-800-POTHOLE. The Bergern Record report highlights that the NJ Treasury allows drivers to file claims for vehicle damage caused by potholes on certain state roads. However, less than 1% of such claims have historically been paid.

The NJDOT's efforts are part of a larger strategy to maintain road safety and infrastructure. The department typically begins its post-winter pothole repair campaign in the spring when asphalt plants open, providing hot asphalt for more permanent repairs. The focus remains on state highways, with Middlesex and Morris counties seeing the most repairs due to the number of state highways and severe weather conditions.