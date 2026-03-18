Sussex County 'Stuff The Pantry' Drive Ends This Weekend

The annual Stuff the Pantry food drive is entering its final days in Sussex County, with donations accepted through Saturday (March 21) at three local drop-off locations.

Radio personalities from 1023 WSUS, 103.7 NNJ, and 106.3 The Bear are leading the charge this year, with on-site appearances planned for the drive's final day. Christine Florio, administrator of the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, is organizing the effort alongside local volunteers.

Residents can drop off nonperishable food items at Weis Markets in Franklin, Weis Markets in Newton, and Tire King in Sussex. On Saturday (March 21), 102.3 WSUS radio talent will be at the Franklin Weis Markets location, while 103.7 NNJ staff will be at the Newton location — both from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sussex County Skylands Ride buses will also be parked at both Weis locations to collect donations.

According to the Township Journal, the drive is fueled by growing need across the county. The Sussex County Social Services food pantry currently distributes food to more than 2,000 people each month, and that number keeps climbing due to ongoing economic pressures.

The pantry serves seniors on fixed incomes, working families struggling to make ends meet, and individuals who need temporary help. It is run entirely by volunteers who work to keep food available at all times.

Organizers say the most needed items right now include peanut butter, jelly, tuna, canned meals, cereal, boxed mashed potatoes, pasta, pasta sauce, canned fruits and vegetables, hearty soups, ramen noodles, and healthy snacks like granola bars. Toiletries, personal hygiene products, baby diapers, and wipes are also in short supply.

Anyone who needs food assistance can visit the Division of Social Services at 83 Spring Street in Newton, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For the most up-to-date information, visit the Sussex County website.