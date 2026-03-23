Six Flags Great Adventure Unveils New Boardwalk Coaster Construction

Six Flags Great Adventure is giving visitors their first glimpse of the park's 14th roller coaster, which is currently under construction as part of a major Boardwalk transformation. The New Jersey theme park opens for the 2026 season on Friday (March 28).

Park officials revealed a striking blue track component that offers the first visual evidence of the new coaster, which is set to debut later this season. The attraction will be part of the park's reimagined Boardwalk area, designed to blend classic seaside charm with family-friendly thrills.

According to the park's announcement, guests will notice significant construction activity throughout the Boardwalk as the area undergoes its transformation. The updated section will feature new ride attractions, classic boardwalk food and beverages, games, and additional amenities currently scheduled to open in late spring.

The new coaster represents part of a broader, multi-year investment across the Jackson, New Jersey destination. Construction is also progressing on the park's 15th roller coaster, planned for a 2027 debut, highlighting a period of continued expansion and growth.

Before opening day, passholders and members can enjoy exclusive preview access during Season Passholder Preview Night on Friday (March 27). The preview evening includes early ride access, select food and beverage locations, and special pre-season entertainment.

Opening weekend also marks the launch of the Safari Spring Break Celebration, running from March 28 through April 12. This limited-time spring event brings animal encounters, themed entertainment, and immersive photo opportunities inside the amusement park.

Beyond the new coaster, the park has implemented various enhancements throughout the facility designed to improve the overall guest experience. These updates include newly installed track sections on El Toro for smoother rides, improved Wi-Fi connectivity with more than 600 new access points, and refreshed dining locations offering expanded menu selections.

The popular Safari Off-Road Adventure returns as part of the in-park experience, allowing guests to step from coasters to wildlife encounters in one seamless visit. Located near The Runaway Mine Train and Medusa, visitors can board open-air safari vehicles for guided expeditions through Wild Safari, home to more than 1,200 animals from six continents.

Dining improvements include the transformation of Best of the West into Best of the West: Smokehouse, featuring house-smoked barbecue flavors. Main Street Pub is receiving a refresh with an energetic walk-up format designed to speed service. Executive Chef Jeremy Hacker is leading the culinary evolution, focusing on scratch-made ingredients and creative menus.

Entertainment enhancements feature a brand-new Main Street Main Stage behind the park's iconic fountain, creating a central gathering space for performances, seasonal events, and special programming throughout the season.

Park officials say full details about the new Boardwalk coaster will be shared soon, as guests continue to see the transformation take shape throughout the season. Starting April 3, two popular safari experiences return, including Safari Off-Road Adventure and overnight glamping accommodations with savannah views and immersive wildlife experiences.