MetLife Stadium Renamed for World Cup

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford is undergoing a temporary name change to "New York New Jersey Stadium" in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This change aligns with FIFA's "clean stadium" policy, which prohibits corporate-sponsored names and logos during the tournament. The stadium will host eight matches, including the final, from June 13 to July 19.

FIFA's policy ensures that only official sponsors gain exposure during the World Cup, requiring stadiums to adopt neutral names based on their location. As a result, MetLife Stadium's signage is being covered up, and the venue will operate under its new name for the duration of the event.

The stadium has undergone modifications to meet FIFA's requirements, including the removal of approximately 1,750 seats to fit the playing field and replacing the artificial turf with natural grass. These changes will be reversed after the World Cup, restoring the stadium for the upcoming NFL season.

The New York Giants, whose headquarters are near MetLife Stadium, will relocate their summer training camp to the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia due to the World Cup accommodations. The team will return to New Jersey once the tournament concludes.

This name change is part of a broader effort across North America, where several stadiums will temporarily shed their corporate identities to comply with FIFA's regulations. After the World Cup, MetLife Stadium will revert to its original name and resume its regular operations.